TBJP mired in internal problems- Unable to find suitable candidates for Assembly. Suspends party vice president

The Telangana BJP seems to be badly affected by two issues which is creating problems for the leadership in finalizing its candidates for the Assembly elections. One major problem faced by the state party is it got infected by Congress culture where dissension comes to fore openly. Second one is non availability of party candidates for 119 Assembly seats despite having a good cadre.

The fact that it the state unit is ridden by internal trouble. This is evident from the fact that just before opening the window for accepting applications for party tickets, the BJP suspended its vice president and MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy. The reason shown is that he was indulging in anti party activities. The party is justifying its act saying that it was filtering those candidates who were not towing the party line and deadwood.

Reacting to his suspension, Yennam said since party has suspended him he need not give any explanation to TBJP but the fact is that there is distinct Congress wave in the state and the BJP is no match and will have to be confined to third position.

Of late there have been voices of dissent in BJP. Raghunandan Rao and some others had raised their voice in the recent past alleging that leaders like him were not being given due importance. When the former TBJP chief Bandi Sanjay was going aggressive, a section of party leaders complained against him saying he does not carry people with him and the national BJP was forced to change him.

The appointment of G Kishan Reddy as party chief for second time raised many a eyebrow. There were speculations that the BJP and BRS have come to an understanding and to save the few Assembly seats and to get couple of Lok Sabha seats it holds now, they had to compromise on their earlier stand of defeating BRS. The party’s strategies changed after its debacle in Karnataka. Not just that, not many are showing interest in joining BJP. On the other hand they are more inclined to go to Congress party.

While BJP slipped and lost the ground it had gained in the state till Karnataka results were out, the Congress surged forward and has become a formidable force in the state. Not withstanding the tall claims of the state BJP president and other national leaders and reeling out statistics regarding the devolution of funds to the state, the fact remains that the saffron party is unable to find suitable candidates or in other words the winning horses. Hence it had emulated Congress style of inviting applications from aspirants. This clearly indicates that TBJP has come to the conclusion that it cannot emerge as real opposition in the state and would have to remain contented at number three position.