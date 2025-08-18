TCA urges authorities to file FIRs against those involved in HCA scam

Khammam/Hyderabad: Strong lycriticising the functioning of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and alleging looting of more than Rs 200 crore in the name of District cricket alone, the Telangana Cricket Association on Sunday appealed the District Police authorities of Khammam and adjoining districts to file FIRs against those involved in the HCA scam and ensure arrests, so that young cricketers and their parents from rural regions are protected from corruption and malpractice.

Addressing a press conference here at Khammam, the TCA General Secretary, Dharam Guruva Reddy strongly criticized the functioning of the HCA, alleging that the entire club system and utilization of funds were fraudulent, in violation of CAG guidelines, and even disapproved by their own auditors. Despite this, the HCA General Body illegally passed the financial accounts for 2022-23 and 2023-24. He also pointed out that HCA failed to take action against the previous office bearers and vendors involved in serious financial irregularities, already booked by the Telangana Police through four FIRs filed in October 2023.

Reddy noted that the HCA completely ignored the reforms suggested by Justice L Nageswara Rao Committee (SMC) and continues to allow members involved in criminal activities to remain in power. He displayed the blatantly identical and copy-pasted audit reports of HCA for the financial years 2022–23 and 2023–24, exposing major accounting errors, negligence, and deliberate misappropriation of public funds amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees. He also pointed out that several clubs which never fielded teams and institutions which do not qualify under BCCI membership norms were shown as legitimate voters. Several district-level clubs have submitted false claims about infrastructure development for over 10 years.

Reddy explained that funds amounting to over Rs 200 crore were looted by the HCA, including around Rs 12 crore misused in the name of district cricket alone. He highlighted that even after 90 years of HCA’s existence, there was no visible cricket infrastructure or development anywhere in Telangana. He further requested the public representatives from Khammam to take stringent action against the corrupt HCA officials. TCA Khammam President Pradeep Kurapati, Secretary Veeresh Goud, Warangal Zonal Secretary T Jaypal, TCA representatives including Chitharanjan, Aleem, VD Rajeev, Senior Cricketers Konda Yadav, Veerla Ravi, Venkat, Naresh, Nazeer, Naveen, Konda Srinu, Joji Chako, Women Cricketers Radhika, Anjali, Vani, Padma and others were also present.