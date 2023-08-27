Live
Just In
TCEI TO HOST WORLD PHOTOGRAPHY DAY ON AUGUST 29th, AT HITEX!
The Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) - India's largest regional events association; along with its constituent association Telangana Event Facilitators Association (TEFA); is hosting World Photography Day on August 29th at HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad. Shri V. Srinivas Goud, Hon. Minister for Tourism & Culture, Youth Affairs & Sports & Excise & Prohibition, Government of Telangana; released the poster of the World Photography Day event, today at his office, Balaram Babu, President, TCEI; Ravi Bura, General Secretary, TCEI and Sandeep Jain, Secretary, TEFA; were present on the occasion.
HITEX, Hyderabad and Department of Telangana Tourism, are supporting the event. The event will feature a Photo contest to encourage budding talent, Photo Exhibition to recognise photographers and their creative works and Master Classes on photography by renowned photographers, sharing some valuable insights. The winners of the Photo Contest will be recognised with prizes from Tokyo Japan Center, Unwrap Business, Morpheus Tours and Alankrita Resort & SPA.