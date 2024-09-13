  • Menu
TDF advocates reforms in school education

TDF Chairman MVGona Reddy and Gopal Reddy felicitating CM Revanth Reddy during their meeting in Hyderabad
The Telangana Development Forum (TDF)has been actively involved in advocating for the development of the State, particularly after its fight for separate statehood

On Thursday, TDF Chairman M Gona Reddy and founding member Dr Gopal Reddy met with the Telangana Education Minister to submit the education report and appealed to the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for reforms. They also discussed the need for policy changes with senior officials and are planning a conference on higher education in Hyderabad.

In light of the current situation in Telangana’s education sector, TDF has conducted several online and offline meetings with stakeholders to assess the challenges in school education.

Based on these discussions, they released a report titled “School Education in Telangana State - Status and Suggested Policy Measures”. The report urges reforms to improve the quality and accessibility of education across the state.

