TDP leaders celebrate Naidu taking charge as CM

Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party activists in the Goshamahal constituency celebrated on Wednesday, as their chief N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
The party leaders celebrated by bursting crackers at Ramakrishna Theatre when the oath-taking ceremony was taking place. Party leader KD Dinesh said this was a great victory for TDP for the fourth time in AP. The State would see development under Naidu.
The leaders said people of AP had voted in favour of ‘Maha Kutami’ comprising the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena; the parties had a clean sweep.
