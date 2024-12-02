TDP leader’s padayatra concludes at Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The Padayatra undertaken by Greater Visakhapatnam 69th Ward Corporater Andhra Pradesh and former MBC Chairman Kaki Govinda Reddy reached its destination Bhadrachalam on Sunday.

Kaki Govinda Reddy had vowed that if Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was illegally arrested and imprisoned in 2023 and becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh again, he would go on a padayatra from his hometown Tunglam village in Visakhapatnam district to Bhadrachalam and visit Sri Rama. The padayatra began on November 20 which is the birth star of Sri Rama; it cover Reddy thanked the party presidents of various districts, constituency people, Telugu Desam Party activists and Janasena activists, Rama devotees, Telangana State Telugu Desam leaders, and everyone who cooperated and welcomed him. Along with him, 30 other leaders and activists participated in the Padayatra.