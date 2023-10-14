TDP supporters and IT employees stalls Metro Rail services in Hyderabad. Heavy police deployed

TDP supporters, IT employees and sympathisers staged a dharna at Miyapur Metro Rail station against the arrest of Telugu Desam Party President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP supporters wearing black shirts staged a big dharna at Miyapur Metro Rail station. Alerted police rushed to the spot to defuse tension. The Metro authorities already halted services at Miyapur.

On receiving information, police forces were also deployed at all metro stations as the protestors are planning to stage flash strike near stations. The TDP leaders said that they bought tickets in bulk and deployed supporters in groups to the metro stations to stage a peaceful dharna against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.

They took strong exception to the highhandedness of the police ans obstructed them from staging dharna in a peaceful manner.

Metro rail authorities said that the services have been cancelled to Miyapur and a small delay in the rail services took place due to the dharna by the Telugu Desam supporters.



















