Teach KCR a fitting lesson: Eatala Rajender

Kamalapur: Exculpating himself, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender said that he didn't do anything wrong in his political life. On the third day of his Pada Yatra on Wednesday, Eatala said that he was always with the people barring a few days due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I slept for 72 hours on the railway track during the Telangana agitation at Uppal in Kamalapur mandal.

After assuming the Minister post, I worked for the people. I worked for the establishment of education institutions that impart education to nearly 5,000 students," he said. The State has sanctioned 32 check dams, of which we were able to construct 20, he added, referring to the development taking place in Huzurabad constituency.

"I never felt suffocation even at the height of Telangana agitation. We are more suppressed in our own rule. It's time for the people to take sides with whom they go with," Eatala said, appealing to people to teach a lesson to TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

BJP Warangal Urban district president Rao Padma said that only KCR's family had reaped the harvests of separate Telangana. Inviting TRS Government's new scheme 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, she demanded the CM to implement it before the by-poll in the Huzurabad Assembly. All the dalits in the State should be benefited by the scheme, she said.

Former MPs, AP Jithender Reddy, Chada Suresh Reddy, former Minister Vijayarama Rao, former MLAs Marthineni Dharma Rao, Kondeti Sridhar, Yendla Laxminarayana and Bodige Shobha were among others present. The pada yatra which started at Vangapally in Kamalapur mandal ended at Marripalli village.