Teacher booked for thrashing student in Hyderabad
Highlights
A teacher has been booked on Tuesday for allegedly thrashing a Class 7 student here in a private school in ECIL.
It is learned that the teacher identified as Shashikala chided the student over a trivial matter and then beat him up with a metal scale. The boy suffered an injury on the head and his mother lodged a complaint with Kushaiguda police.
The police after a preliminary investigation registered a case against the teacher. It was said that stern action will be taken after a thorough investigation. Meanwhile, the child right activists demanded action against the teacher and the school management.
