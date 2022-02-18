Teacher dies after being hit by lorry in Adilabad

A government teacher succumbed to serious injuries on the spot after being hit by a lorry here on Hyderabad-Napgur national highway at Bhoraj check post in Jainath mandal on Friday. She was identified as Padma (50).



Padma was working in a government school at Heti village in Bhela mandal. She received serious head injuries as the lorry rammed into her two-wheeler near check post. The incident took place when she was heading to the school from Adilabad.

Meanwhile, the lorry was proceeding to Adilabad.

The police suspect rash and negligent driving to be the cause of the mishap.

Meanwhile, the family members and relatives of the teacher staged a sit-in on the highway demanding action against the driver and compensation. The protest resulted in heavy traffic jam on the stretch for nearly two hours.

Jainath CI K Mallesh assured justice to victim's family. A case has been registered by the police.