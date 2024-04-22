Teachers continuing on deputation should report to their parent school on Tuesday - DEO Govindarajulu

Nagarkurnool: DEO Govindarajulu ordered on Monday evening that the teachers who are continuing in various schools of the district through sub-appointment on work adjustment in the primary, secondary and high schools of the district should report to their parent schools on the last working day of the school on Tuesday of this academic year.

He said in a statement on Monday evening that the teachers who are continuing on deputation based on the work adjustment based on teacher vacancies in various schools this academic year should report to their parent schools on the last working day of the school on Tuesday and the salaries of teachers who do not report will be withheld.