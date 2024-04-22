Live
- Teachers continuing on deputation should report to their parent school on Tuesday - DEO Govindarajulu
- Congress announces two more candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Punjab
- Grand meeting of patrons - public vigil - presentation of progress report to students
- Cong's ‘saffron terror’, '26/11 RSS plot’ jibes haunt party amid appeasement politics row
- Wedding party injured in road accident
- District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath inaugurated the new circle office
- Allu Arjun, Jackie Shroff call for environmental conservation on Earth Day
- CCI sets the ball rolling for studying AI's impact on market competition
- IPL 2024: Mitchell Marsh to miss remainder of season due to hamstring injury
- District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath received the complaints in the Police Grievance Cell
Just In
Teachers continuing on deputation should report to their parent school on Tuesday - DEO Govindarajulu
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: DEO Govindarajulu ordered on Monday evening that the teachers who are continuing in various schools of the district through...
Nagarkurnool: DEO Govindarajulu ordered on Monday evening that the teachers who are continuing in various schools of the district through sub-appointment on work adjustment in the primary, secondary and high schools of the district should report to their parent schools on the last working day of the school on Tuesday of this academic year.
He said in a statement on Monday evening that the teachers who are continuing on deputation based on the work adjustment based on teacher vacancies in various schools this academic year should report to their parent schools on the last working day of the school on Tuesday and the salaries of teachers who do not report will be withheld.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS