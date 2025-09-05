Live
Teachers’ Day Celebrations Held Grandly Under the Aegis of Retired Employees
Nagar kurnool: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the retired employees organized celebrations at Radhakrishna Bhavan, marking the birth anniversary of Mahaopadhyaya Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. A floral tribute was offered to his statue before the program commenced.
As part of the celebrations, senior retired teachers Surampalli Subbarao and Vishnumurthy were felicitated with great honor. The program was presided over by Government Employees Association President J. Ramachandra Reddy.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that teachers are the guiding force of society, and remembering Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan should not just be a ritual but an inspiration to adopt his ideals. He emphasized that teachers must strive to become role models and shape a brighter future for the coming generations. He also highlighted the urgent need for dedicated teachers in today’s society.
The gathering congratulated the honored teachers Subbarao and Vishnumurthy on this occasion.
Retired Employees Association District Secretary Sridhar, along with Mandal leaders Busireddy Sudhakar Reddy, Yugandhar Reddy, Pandu, Venkata Shetty, Narsayya, Venugopal, Papireddy, Anuradha, and several other retired employees participated in the program.