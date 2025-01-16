Teachers’ MLC seeks clearance of pending bills

Hyderabad: Teachers’ MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take the necessary steps to clear the pending bills in E-Kuber. In a letter to the Chief Minister on Wednesday, he expressed concern about bills related to retired employees and teachers’ pension benefits, including pension commutation, gratuity, GPF final payments, and leave encashment, which have been pending since March 2024.

Narsireddy recalled the government’s assurance during discussions with the Employees Joint Action Committee that the pending E-Kuber bills would be cleared by December 31, 2024. However, he noted that the bills are still awaiting clearance and urged the Chief Minister to clear them by January 31.

He also urged the state government to reconsider proposals to increase the retirement age for employees and teachers. Given the current living standards and unemployment rates, he asked that the government should not raise the retirement age for these groups.