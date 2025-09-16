Teachers play a key role in preventing crimes against children in the society: District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi

Wanaparthy Dist: Teachers should continuously educate students about the POCSO Act.

Students should be made aware of good touch and bad touch: SP Giridhar Ravula.

District Collector Adarsh ​​Surabhi and SP Ravula Giridhar said that teachers play a key role in creating widespread awareness about the POCSO Act and preventing crimes against children in the society.

On Tuesday, as per the instructions of the District Collector, a training program on the POCSO Act was organized for teachers by the Police Department under the leadership of the District SP in the conference hall of the District Collectorate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that everyone has a role in preventing crimes against children in the society and the role of teachers is very important. He said that every teacher should educate students about good touch and bad touch. Similarly, teachers should treat children as third parents, always keep an eye on them and take action to prevent them from going the wrong way.

He said that the responsibility of teachers is also crucial in the case of child marriages, and that when such cases come to his attention, they should call 1098 and the details will be kept confidential. He said that the disadvantages of getting married before the age of 18 should be explained in the case of child marriages. Similarly, he said that dowry is also a crime and this should also be stopped.

SP Giridhar Ravula said that teachers in all schools should create awareness among students about good touch and bad touch. He said that along with teachers in schools, parents at home should also monitor children. He said that crimes can be prevented only when everyone in the society raises an issue together. He said that teachers should act responsibly and create awareness among everyone about the POCSO Act and work towards building a good forest.

The SP said that the Collector will provide cooperation to the police department in many matters in the district, and that cyber crimes have also been significantly reduced this year. He said that now they will work to reduce POCSO cases as well. He said that everyone should speak out against the atrocities committed against children. The SP conducted a quiz about the POCSO Act and explained the questions in detail to everyone. The SP cleared the doubts of the teachers about the law.

On this occasion, the skit program organized by the police department to create awareness about the POCSO Act impressed everyone.

District Education Officer Abdul Ghani, DCPO Rambabu, Child Chapter NGO head Zakir Hussain, principals, teachers, police department staff, others and others participated in the meeting.