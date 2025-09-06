Teachers play key role in nation building: Minister Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Teachers are the true nation-builders who dispel darkness and spread knowledge, said Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Speaking at the Teachers’ Day celebrations held in Nalgonda on Friday to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the minister emphasized the vital role of teachers in shaping responsible citizens for the future.

As chief guest, Komatireddy felicitated the best teachers of the district and conveyed his greetings to the award recipients. He remarked that in Indian society, teachers are respected next only to parents. Quoting the ideals of Dr. Radhakrishnan, he said the Telangana government is committed to strengthening the education system.

Highlighting new initiatives, the minister announced that Young India Integrated Residential Schools, each with an investment of Rs200 crore, are being set up across the state, with the first one already under construction in Nalgonda. He added that teacher recruitment through DSC, infrastructure development, and regular training programs are being undertaken to ensure quality education.

Nalgonda MP K. Raghuveer Reddy praised teachers for their role in nurturing students into responsible citizens. He lauded the minister for adopting a government school and upgrading it with corporate-level facilities through Prateek Foundation. District Collector Ila Tripathi said student enrollment had increased by 12% this year compared to last year due to teachers’ efforts. She pointed out the success of Bhavitha Centers for children with special needs and stressed that a majority of mining funds were being directed toward education in the district.

MLCs Shankar Naik and Nellikanti Satya also underlined the importance of teachers, urging them to continue their selfless service. SP Sharath Chandra Pawar, Additional SP Ramesh, RDO Ashok Reddy, DEO Bikshapathi, market committee chairpersons, district officials, and public representatives attended the program