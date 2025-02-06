Techie develops 'garland machine'

Hyderabad: In the heart of traditional craftsmanship, technology is making waves. A remarkable innovation is transforming the age-old practice of garland making, easing the efforts of workers and increasing efficiency. This groundbreaking machine, developed by a 34-year-old innovator, simplifies the entire process, making garland-making faster and more precise.

This Balkampet innovator, M Syam Babu, has designed the 10-kg garland-making machine to automate knot tying, a task that traditionally required skilled hands. The process is simple: the worker places the flowers in the designated spot and presses a button. Instantly, steel strings running in the background spring into action, appearing like fingers to tie the knots securely. With every press of the button, the cycle continues, significantly reducing manual labor and increasing productivity.

“I am working on a much more advanced version, where even the manual work of placing flowers is avoided and the flowers are picked up by the machine itself,” says the young innovator, originally hailing from Nidadavolu in AP, with a confident smile. His vision is to eliminate all manual work, making garland making a seamless, automated process.

This pioneering mind is not working alone. He is receiving support from voluntary groups dedicated to promoting grassroots innovations. These groups are assisting him in getting his machine patented, ensuring that his unique design is recognized and protected.

Apart from local interest, this innovation has caught the attention of global markets. “Someone from Saudi Arabia has asked me to come up with a similar garland machine. They sent me the request in Arabic, and I had to translate it. I am in communication with them,” he shares. This growing international interest suggests a promising future for his invention.

The machine is being designed to work on both battery and electric power, making it adaptable to various working conditions. Whether used in large-scale flower markets or small workshops, this technology aims to redefine garland making, improving efficiency while preserving the artistry of floral decorations.

As he refines his design, the innovator remains optimistic. With the right support and technological advancements, his dream of a fully automated garland-making machine may soon become a reality, revolutionizing the industry for workers worldwide. His journey is a testament to how innovation, determination, and grassroots support can bring significant change to traditional practices.