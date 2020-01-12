Technical glitch leads to phase out timers at traffic signals in Hyderabad

Timers that were introduced in 2014 at the traffic signals to help the commuters to calculate the waiting time are likely to get phased out due to the technical snags.

The timers introduced by the Hyderabad Traffic Integrated Management System (HTIMS) has stopped working since December 2017 at all the major junctions after they developed technical snags.

Commuters said that they were unable to predict the waiting time at the signal especially during peak hours.

On the other hand, the additional commissioner of police (traffic) Anil Kumar said that the existing timers are being maintained by the contractors hired by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). As their contract is going to end in February, tenders will be floated for new organisations after Sankranti, he added.