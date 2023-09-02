Technical hindrances to loan waiver in Telangana state

Most of the farmers in the Telangana state couldn't get the one lakh rupees crop loan waiver due to negligence of the Agricultural department and lack of coordination between the both departments banking and agriculture. As per the bank rules, the rules the term limit of crop loans is 5 years. Besides farmers can reschedule the crop loan for five years.After that pay off the debt and close the loan account and open a new account.

Many farmers have closed their old accounts and got their loan through new accounts.

Even though the government informed the banks to enter these details in crop loan waiver website, no steps have been taken. Due to this the loan waiver money deposited by the government in those accounts has gone back to the treasury.

Even farmers get information about loan waiver form the government when approached banks, they say no. Farmers are worried about this. It is being said that if the notification for assembly elections released there will be a situation where it is not known, when the withdrawn loan waiver fund comes again.

The state government has taken a decision to waive off the crop loans up to one lakh rupees. To this extent the agricultural development took the details from the banks, With the help of the software.2014 April 1st to December 11 2018 is the cut of date. And the eligible farmers have been selected for loan waiver at the rate of 1 lakh rupees and loan waiver process started for 42.56 lakhs people.initially it has paid 1943.64 crores to banks for 719 488 for the farmers who's loan was below 37 thousand rupees, and 237.85 crores has released for 62.758 farmers with in the limit of 41 thousand rupees and on 4th August 237.85 crores of rupees was created to 31339 farmers with loans below 43 thousand,5089.78 crores was credited to the accounts of the 902843 farmers with loans up to 99999 rupees as an independence day gift.So far the government has deposited about 8 thousand crore rupees in banks for about 17 lakh farmers.

In the case of those who have closed the old accounts and opened new accounts it is reported that the bankers are not getting the proper support from the agriculture department. According to the banking rules, when a farmers crop loan account is closed banks and agriculture department officials should register a new account. To this extent there is an option on panta Runa mafi website.If you try to update the crop loan accounts you should contact the agriculture development officials.If you approach the officials of agriculture department they should simply say, we don't have any information. If you approach the banking officials they should reply you that how can we update loan waiver account without any edit option from the agriculture department.

Earlier, when the loans were waived, even if the loan account and savings accounts of the eligible farmers were not valid the money would deposited in the parking account of the banks.

And paid to the farmers who came for loan waiver through other means.The bankers say that the cash was not deposited in loan waiver accounts has gon back to the treasuries instead of parking accounts Officials make it clear that if the government sends that money again,there is no possibility of it coming. When it was decided to waive off the crop loan .It is stated that this problem would not have arisen even if the accounts were updated two days before and the information was taken.