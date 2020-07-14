Techno Vision Mobile Store donates Oximeters to Cyberabad Police

Cyberabad: In a bid to render a helping hand and give them safety shield to the on-field officers, Techno Vision Mobile Store proprietor Sikander in presence of ADCP (Traffic) Praveen Kumar contributed 50 Oximeters to Cyberabad Police.

The Oximeters were handed over to Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, IPS and it would be distributed among the officers who have been risking their lives to keep people safe and the needy people.

VC Sajjanar appreciated the generosity Techno Vision Mobile Store, Proprietor Sikander urged the people to follow the lockdown Norms seriously to avoid the spread of COVID 19 infection.