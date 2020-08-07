Teenage girl dies in front of father in road accident in Hyderabad

A 19-year-old girl died on the spot while her father suffered serious injuries in a road accident that took place at Kundanpally in Keesara of city outskirts on Thursday night.

The girl was identified as Sri Vidya while her father is Chandramouli (55), residents of Bommalaramaram of Yadadri-Bhongir district. The accident occurred when the two were heading towards Keesara from their house in Chikatimamidi on a bike driven by Chandramouli.

The bike was hit by an unidentified car at Kundanpally crossroads and two fell on the road. Sri Vidya died on the spot and her father was admitted to hospital with serious injuries. The Keesara police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The police said that they are examining the CCTV footage to identify the car indulged in the accident.

On Monday, a 24-year-old woman died and two others injured after a bike they were riding skid and they all fell on the road at Serilingampally. He was identified as Kameshwari from Tandur Mandal. Two others identified as Vikram and Dhanush were undergoing treatment at a hospital.