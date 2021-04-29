Top
Telangana: 10 kg free rice for beneficiaries from May

Telangana: 10 kg free rice for beneficiaries from May
Telangana: 10 kg free rice for beneficiaries from May

The State government will distribute 10 kg extra rice (including 5 kg from centre) to all the white card holders in Telangana for May and June month.

Accordingly, the government will release the list of beneficiaries soon.

Every month, the state government is distributing 1.75 metric tonnes of rice to 82.50 lakh white ration card holders.

This comes after the centre promised to distribute 5 kg under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. However, the Telangana government also decided to give 5 kg free rice to all ration card holders.

Last year, the government distributed 10 kg of rice free to all the beneficiaries in Telangana from July to November.

