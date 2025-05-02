Telangana 10th Class Advanced Supplementary Examinations: Schedule, Fee Details for June 2025

The 10th class advanced supplementary examinations will be conducted from June 3 to June 13, according to Krishna Rao, Director of the Government Examinations Department. He mentioned that the examinations for the main subjects will conclude on June 11.

The examination schedule was released on Thursday. The exams will be held daily from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. However, the science examinations will be conducted only from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

Meanwhile, students who have failed or wish to take improvement exams to score higher marks can pay the exam fee until the 16th of this month.

The fee can be paid up to two days before the exam with an additional fine of Rs. 50.