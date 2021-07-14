Telangana: 2 brothers die after being hit by lorry in Jayashankar Bhupalpally
Highlights
- Two brothers were killed in road mishap in Jayashankar Bhupalpally
- They are natives of of Enkapalli village of Mahadevapur mandal
Two people were killed on the spot and one other injured after being hit by a lorry here at Bommapur of Mahadevapur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.
The two identified as Raja Goud and Shankar Goud -- a native of Enkapalli village of Mahadevapur mandal. While the two were dead on the spot, Shankar Goud's son Vishnu Goud sustained injuries. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment.
The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The bodies were shifted to hospital morgue for autopsy.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story