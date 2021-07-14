Telangana: 2 brothers die after being hit by lorry in Jayashankar Bhupalpally

Two people were killed on the spot and one other injured after being hit by a lorry here at Bommapur of Mahadevapur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday.



The two identified as Raja Goud and Shankar Goud -- a native of Enkapalli village of Mahadevapur mandal. While the two were dead on the spot, Shankar Goud's son Vishnu Goud sustained injuries. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The bodies were shifted to hospital morgue for autopsy.