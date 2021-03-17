Telangana: 29 school girls among 35 test coronavirus positive in Mancherial

Coronavirus in Telangana: Thirty-five more tested positive for corona at Zilla Parishad High School in Mancherial on Tuesday. It can be recalled that three days ago, the school was shut down and doctor ran tests for corona which showed that 49, including the students and staff, positive for the virus. All the infected are kept under home quarantine and under the observation of health officials.

On Tuesday, 29 girl students from classes 8, 9 and 10 and six parents, making a total of 35, tested positive among 172 persons examined on the day. On March 15, 12 teachers along with two cooks and a Class 10 student were tested positive. Parents were also examined as primary contacts and six of them found infected. Other teachers, students and parents are kept under observation. The officials are tracing for more primary and secondary contacts.

The cases came to light when the District Medical and Health Officials on request of the school administration carried out the tests. A total of 49 were tested positive among 225 in two days. The District Medical and Health Officer Dr Neeraja said that students and teachers were recommended home isolation. A health team would visit them for regular checkups. "We have made a request to close the school to disinfect. Responding to our request, the education department decided to close the school for the next three days," she said.

Speaking about the situation, school headmistress Sharada Ajmeera said, "A girl from the school had tested positive last week and we requested the district health department to run the tests on students and staff. The tests were carried out for two days and 49 were tested positive." With the raise in Covid cases, the parents of students studying in government hostels are requesting the administration to send their children back home. The education department is yet to respond over the situation.