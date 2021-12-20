Telangana: 3 killed as lorry rams into bike in Medak

Three people were killed after a lorry rammed into a bike on Ananthasagar road of Chegunta mandal in Medak district on Monday.

The victims, Palle Rakesh (21) was dead on the spot and other two -- Palle Pradeep (17) and Pandla Aravind (15) died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the police, Palle Pradeep was pursuing 10th standard in Chegunta government hospital and Pradeep was studying ninth standard. The mishap took place when Rakesh went to drop the other two on his bike when a lorry hit them near Jeevika industries.

A pall of gloom descended in the village with the death of three youngsters. On the other hand, the family members of a victim from Thimmaipalli village staged a protest near the industry demanding action against the lorry driver. The police registered a case and took up the investigation. The bodies shifted to the government hospital for autopsy. More details are awaited.