Telangana: 31% rise in women ridership since Maha Lakshmi launch

Hyderabad: Over 31% more women have been using the TSRTC buses for commuting in Hyderabad since the Maha lakshmi scheme was introduced by the government. Nearly half of the increase in bus travel is for medical purposes, including outpatient consultations, and antenatal care. It is also having other benefits for women, reveals a survey.

The percentage of women using buses for their daily commute surged from 52- 81% after the scheme launch. A survey was conducted on 3,530 women by the Helping Hand Foundation, a womenity-based healthcare NGO across various health institutions in the city, indicating that half of the increase in bus travel was for medical purposes,

“The volunteers of the foundation conducted the survey over the last two weeks across multiple government health facilities, mostly south of the city, on 3,530 women,” said Mujtaba Hassan Askari of HHF. He said the survey was conducted in Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi General Hospital, Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Govt ENT Hospital, Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences, District Hospital, King Koti, Area Hospital, Malakpet, Community Health Centre, Barkas CHC, Primary Health Centre, Jangamet and Primary Health Centre, Balapur.

The survey shows the link between free bus service and health-twin benefits. In the gross increase of 31%, nearly half, or 15% women, are now using the free bus services to access free public health facilities. The outpatient footfall in the gevernment hospitals, area hospitals, PHCs increased between 10 and 15%. It was observed that 71% women travelled for OP consultation, 18% for antenatal care and 11% for other reasons to hospitals. Seventy % of travellers used free bus service two ways while visiting hospitals and 30% used it only one way. Over 33% women travelled from long distances more than 25 km to access government hospitals. The travel from districts also showed an uptick in numbers.

The scheme has proven to be financially beneficial. Over 35% of women said they are saving above Rs 1,000 availing the twin benefits of free transport and free health care, while 52% said they save between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 per visit. According to report, twin benefit savings from free transport and health care will potentially improve other social indices of the marginalised women and their families. Sixty% of women said savings will help them pay the school fee of children; 28% said it will improve their food security; rest said it will help them in other ways.