Telangana: 4 of a family die in Wanaparthy, witchcraft suspected

Telangana: In what appears to be a case of 'witchcraft', four people of a family died under suspicious circumstances here at Nagapur village of Revali mandal of Wanaparthy district on Friday.

The victims were identified as Aziram Bi (63), her daughter Asma Begum (35), son-in-law Khaza Pasha (42), granddaughter Haseena (10). The police found Aziram's body in the kitchen, Asma in the dining hall, Khaza's and Haseena's body at a pit in the house's backyard.

Also, the police found lemons, eggs, bangles, chicken from the spot. Pits were dug at various places in the house premises.

The police registered a case of suspicious deaths and launched an investigation. The dead bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. The incident left the locals residents in panic.

It is yet to be learned that if the four people have committed suicide or killed by some people. More details are awaited about the incident.



