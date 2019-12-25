Telangana: 4 of a family killed in auto-lorry collision in Mahbubnagar

Four people belonging to the same family were killed after an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Nasrullabad of Jadcherla mandal in Mahbubnagar district. Of the four, two people were dead on the spot while the other two died while undergoing treatment.

The deceased include a couple, one-year-old kid and a relative of the family. Three people were also injured in the accident. They were shifted to a local hospital for treatment. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The victims are yet to be identified.

On December 24, a sister and her brother were killed in a road accident in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Sangareddy district after a concrete lorry rammed into their bike. Sushmalatha (19) and Sai Teja (17) were dead on the spot.