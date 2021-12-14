Telangana: 40 students from BC residential hostel falls ill in Jagtial

Around 40 students fell ill due to the food poisoning at BC residential hostel in Jagtial. The students were shifted to Jagtial government hospital for treatment.



Going into details, over 400 students had dinner in their hostel on Monday night following which some students suffered stomach ache and vomiting. They were rushed to the hospital immediately.



While 22 students were discharged from the hospital, the remaining were undergoing treatment. The condition of the students is said to be stable.



An inquiry has been initiated into the matter by the officials. More details are awaited.

