Telangana: A few flagship schemes to get 'zero' funds

Hyderabad: In view of precarious financial condition, the Telangana State Government would allocate 'zero' allocations to some schemes in the new budget outlay for 2021-2022 financial year. The schemes which are unlikely to get funds in the new budget are 2BHK scheme, Special Development Fund (SDF) and several local development schemes among other welfare programmes.

The government already decided to reduce the budget outlay. To ensure judicious allocations to the key sectors, a few schemes will get a raw deal.

"The Government already spent huge funds on the prestigious two bedroom housing scheme and also borrowed loans from the financial institutions," said an official. The government will go for off- budget borrowings for the 2BHK housing in the new budget. Officials said that in the last two financial years, meagre funds were allocated to the housing programme.

Officials said that the Special Development Fund meant for constituency development would also unlikely get funds. Instead, the government would give priority to allocate adequate funds to the Constituency Development Fund.

A few more schemes would also not get funds in the new budget proposals. State Finance Department officials are analysing the allocations and the utilisation of the funds to many schemes. The State Finance department had asked all department heads to accord priority to the important programmes only in the new budget.