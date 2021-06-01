Telangana: Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy Held A Review With Secretary Raghunandan Rao And Other Officials

State Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said the Telangana government has identified agriculture as a major sector. He said that about 2.40 crore population of 60 lakh farmer families in Telangana depend mainly on agriculture for their livelihood. The minister said that Chief Minister KCR's intention was to strengthen the agriculture sector and its dependent sectors and contribute to the development of the state.

As part of this, the government will support farmers with free water, current, raitu bandhu, crop insurance and crop purchases, he said. Minister DGP Mahender Reddy from the DGP's office in Lakdikapool, Hyderabad held a video conference on seed availability in Telangana and steps to be taken to curb counterfeit seeds. The Center has fixed a maximum price of Rs 767 per 450gram packet of cotton seeds. The minister said that it should not be sold at a higher price. The sale of glyphosate was banned during the monsoon season. The minister directed the police and farmers to revoke the licenses if found in any shop.



In this video conference, Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Raitu Bandhu Samithi President MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Additional DG Jitender, Horticulture Director Venkatram Reddy, Seed Development Corporation MD Keshavulu, Agriculture Department officials, Seed Task Force IG Nagireddy, IGs Stephen Ravindra, Prabhakar Rao, DIGs, Agriculture Officers of all districts, SPs, Police Commissioners participated in this digital meeting.

