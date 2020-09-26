Telangana Agriculture University experiments in various fields

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University (PJTSAU) vice-chancellor Dr A Praveen Rao said that the university is conducting experiments for 'Evaluation and Standardisation of plant protection solutions in major field crops using drone technology network project."



He said that the project has been taken up with the cooperation of Telangana Information Technology and Communications department, World Economic Forum and PJTSAU and as a part of using Artificial Intelligence programmes in the agriculture sector. As a part of the project, he explained experiments on five crops and the technical issues involved in the usage of drone technology, to the visiting Telangana Industries and Commerce and IT department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Agriculture Secretary Dr B Janardhan Reddy. The experiments were carried out at Regional Agriculture Research Stations at Jagtial, Palem, Warangal and Agriculture Research Station at Tandur besides the Rice Research Centre at Rajendranagar for developing SOPs for spraying using drone technology for various crops including rice.

That apart, the university is also experimentally growing high-density cotton cultivation. The new way of cultivation would give more productivity and less agriculture management, he added. Later, the officials also visited the millet processing unit, incubation centre and production of pulses and processing.