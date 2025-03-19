Telangana Allocates Rs.10,188 Crore to Home Department, Focuses on Tech-Driven Policing

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Finance Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, has allocated ₹10,188 crore to the Home Department for the 2025-26 financial year, marking an increase of ₹624 crore (6.52%) from the previous year’s ₹9,564 crore. This allocation constitutes approximately 3.35% of the state’s total budget of ₹3,04,965 crore.

Presenting the budget in the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday, Mr Vikramarka emphasised the government’s commitment to technology-driven policing. He highlighted efforts to enhance infrastructure to ensure policing that is transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly. Strengthening drug control measures and expanding educational opportunities for police families were also key priorities.

Young India Police Residential School

The Finance Minister announced the establishment of the Young India Police Residential School in Manchirevula village, Ranga Reddy district. Modelled after Sainik Schools, the institution will provide quality education to children of police personnel, including those who lost their lives in the line of duty. The initiative will also benefit the families of fire services, excise, special protection, and prison department staff.

Equipped with world-class infrastructure, the school will feature modern sports facilities, accommodation, and an academic environment designed to foster holistic development.

Wage Hike for Home Guards

The budget includes a financial boost for home guards, increasing their daily wage from ₹921 to ₹1,000. Additionally, in the event of a natural or accidental death while on duty, their families will receive an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh, ensuring financial support during difficult times.

Enhanced Narcotics Control Measures

The state government continues to prioritise drug control with a firm stance against narcotics-related crimes. “Our government is committed to an uncompromising approach in tackling drug abuse. No one involved in drug-related offences will be spared, regardless of their status or influence,” Mr Vikramarka stated.

In the past year alone, drugs worth ₹148 crore were seized, and stringent action has been taken against suppliers. To strengthen preventive measures, the state IT Department and the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) have developed the Mitra App. Utilising artificial intelligence, the app helps parents and teachers detect early behavioural signs of drug use among students, enabling timely intervention.

Currently implemented in 1,000 schools in Hyderabad, the government plans to expand its usage across the state, reinforcing its commitment to eradicating drug abuse.