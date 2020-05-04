Telangana Anganwadi workers - Unsung Heroes

Hyderabad: Anganwadi workers numbering 35,711 in the 35,700 anganwadis in Telangana State have been working without salary for three months and the rents of several anganwadi centres are pending for months.

K Uma Devi, AWW, Anganwadi Welfare Center, Ameerpet said, "We will be shelterless if the pending dues are not paid. We have been requesting the owner every month."

The government is utilising the services of the anganwadi workers presently for the Covid -19 Rapid Fever Survey and also to deliver food packets by collecting the same from GHMC and delivering to the needy.

An anganwadi worker said that higher officials informed her there would be 10% cut in the March month salary which was yet to be deposited.

Premalatha (name changed on request) said, "all are praising the work of doctors and police personnel but no one has ever mentioned our role during the Covid-19 crises.

"We are trying our best to adjust but we are in the worst situation today as we don't have any money left to pay. Our anganwadi shelter rent is Rs 3,500 and they pay us only Rs 3,000 every month and remaining Rs 500 we are adding from pockets.

Salary is always delayed. It's been three months since we were paid. We kindly request government to save anganwadis and pay salaries," said Shahedda Begum, AWW, Anganwadi Charminar.

Around 25% of 31,711 anganwadis are managing the situation with help of local leaders. These anganwadis are courtyard shelters built in 1975 to combat child hunger and malnutrition under Integrated Child Development Services Programme.