Live
- Centre’s outlay for rural jobs scheme jumps over 3-fold to Rs 7.81 lakh crore in last 10 years
- Success of Chandrayaan missions raising curiosity, interest among students about space: Minister
- ULIP surpasses 100 crore API transactions in big boost to logistics sector
- Sky Force Streaming on Prime Video: Watch from March 21 Worldwide
- BJP Uses Tharoor’s Praise of Modi’s Ukraine Policy to Target Congress
- 5 Best Online Casinos Australia | Top New Online Australian Casinos And Pokies For Real Money (2025)
- UP Man Killed, Body Sealed in Cement; Police Arrest Wife, Lover
- Hyderabad’s ‘Mega Master Plan 2050’ Unveiled in Telangana Budget
- McDonald’s to set up India office, GCC in Hyderabad
- Suryapet Court Sentences Rapist to 25 Years, Fines Him Rs 30,000
Telangana announces Rs. 17,677 Crore Urban Development budget, plans India’s First Net-Zero Future City
The Telangana government has allocated ₹17,677 crore for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department in its 2025-26 budget, with a major focus on pioneering India’s first Net-Zero Future City.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allocated ₹17,677 crore for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department in its 2025-26 budget, with a major focus on pioneering India’s first Net-Zero Future City. This ambitious project is set to redefine urban living by integrating state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced technology, and sustainable development practices.
Future City: A Vision for Sustainable Urbanisation
Planned across 765 sq km, spanning 56 villages between the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar highways, Future City is designed to rival the world’s top metropolises. It will be equipped with cutting-edge multimodal connectivity, an electric public transport network, and eco-friendly infrastructure, ensuring a pollution-free and energy-efficient urban environment.
Announcing the initiative, Telangana Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated, "Future City will set a new benchmark in smart urbanisation and economic development, making Telangana a global leader in sustainable infrastructure." To oversee the execution, the government has established the Future City Development Authority (FCDA), ensuring seamless planning and implementation.
Specialised Zones for Innovation and Growth
Future City will host a range of sector-specific hubs, positioning Telangana as a key player in multiple industries:
AI City: A dedicated ecosystem for artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.
Pharma Hub: Supporting research, manufacturing, and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector.
Sports City: A centre for world-class sports infrastructure and international events.
Clean Energy Innovation Zone: Advancing renewable energy solutions and sustainable practices.
With green buildings, renewable energy integration, and cutting-edge smart city solutions, Future City is expected to attract major investments and skilled professionals, driving economic growth and global competitiveness.
A Model for India’s Urban Future
Telangana’s Future City is poised to be a game-changer, setting new standards for smart, self-sustaining, and high-tech urban centres. By integrating sustainable development with technological advancement, the project reflects the state’s long-term vision for progressive urban planning.
With this initiative, Telangana is not only redefining urban landscapes but also paving the way for India’s future cities, blending economic growth with environmental responsibility.