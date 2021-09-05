Telangana: Army Jawan goes missing in Kamareddy, police starts the probe

A shocking incident was reported where an army jawan has gone missing in Kamareddy district. Going into details, Naveen, serving as a jawan in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has gone missing. Naveen from Timmakpalli village in Kamareddy mandal, returned to his hometown on August 4 for a holiday. On August 29, he left Kamareddy for Hyderabad from the bus stand to go to Jodhpur.



Meanwhile, when Naveen's parents called him, the phone got switched off. They called the Army officials and asked for details to which Army officials said he did not return to the duties. Naveen's family members later searched other places with relatives but could not find him.

However, the family members complained to the Kamareddy town police. Police have registered a case and are investigating it further.