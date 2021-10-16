Telangana: Assailants stab man to death in Jagtial

In a horrific incident, unidentified assailants stabbed a man to death here at Beet Bazar in Jagtial. The victim was identified as Sekhar (35).

The assailants are said to have attacked Sekhar brutally with knives and fled the spot after confirming that he was dead. It is learned that Sekhar was also attacked earlier by the assailants but was escaped. The police suspect an old rivalry ensued to the killing.

They registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was sent for autopsy.





In another case, a man, identified as Singaraju Gopi (40) was also hacked to death by unidentified assailants on Friday night. They sneaked into the man's house and stabbed with knieves while he was asleep.

The police suspect that an extra marital affair led to the murder.