  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Assailants stab man to death in Jagtial

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

In a horrific incident, unidentified assailants stabbed a man to death here at Beet Bazar in Jagtial. The victim was identified as Sekhar (35).

In a horrific incident, unidentified assailants stabbed a man to death here at Beet Bazar in Jagtial. The victim was identified as Sekhar (35).

The assailants are said to have attacked Sekhar brutally with knives and fled the spot after confirming that he was dead. It is learned that Sekhar was also attacked earlier by the assailants but was escaped. The police suspect an old rivalry ensued to the killing.

They registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was sent for autopsy.


In another case, a man, identified as Singaraju Gopi (40) was also hacked to death by unidentified assailants on Friday night. They sneaked into the man's house and stabbed with knieves while he was asleep.

The police suspect that an extra marital affair led to the murder.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X