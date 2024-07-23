Telangana Assembly Begins: Members mourn over demise of late Lasya Nandita

The budget meetings of the Telangana Legislative Assembly commenced on Tuesday, with the government anticipating that the sessions will continue for approximately 7 to 10 days.

At the outset of the meetings, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introduced a resolution to mourn the passing of late Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita. Expressing his sorrow, the CM remarked on the unfortunate necessity of such a resolution during the assembly's discussions.

“Lasya Nandita's father, Sayanna, was not only close to me but also a dedicated public servant. Together, we served as MLAs and worked tirelessly for the advancement of the Cantonment area,” the CM shared. He fondly recalled Sayanna's numerous contributions to the community and emphasized the significance of his daughter's entry into public life to continue her father's legacy after winning her seat as an MLA.

The Chief Minister highlighted the tragic loss of Lasya Nandita, stating, “We believed she would fiercely advocate for the people and women of the cantonment. Unfortunately, she met with a fatal road accident, succumbing to severe head injuries as reported by doctors.”

The CM expressed his heartfelt condolences, underscoring that the late MLA's family maintained strong ties with the community they served. The assembly’s members joined the CM in extending their sympathies to Lasya Nandita's family during this difficult time.