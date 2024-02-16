Telangana Assembly Budget sessions begins; Govt. to table BC caste census resolution

The Telangana Assembly Session (TS Assembly Session) commenced its seventh day with Speaker Gaddam Prasad initiating the zero hour. The BJP has submitted an adjournment resolution, urging the state government to write a letter to the center for a CBI inquiry into corruption and irregularities that occurred during the ten-year rule of KCR. This resolution will be discussed in the assembly.

In addition, the government will introduce a resolution on the enumeration of BC castes in the House today. Furthermore, a white paper on irrigation will be presented by the government. A short discussion on irrigation is scheduled for today, which is likely to result in a heated debate between the ruling and opposition parties.

On Thursday, when the government presented the CAG report in the House, several allegations were made against the Kaleswaram project. The CAG report, highlighting irregularities in the project, will play a significant role in today's irrigation debate. The government will also provide a power point presentation in the House on the progress of the Madigadda project.