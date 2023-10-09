Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 35,356 polling stations were set up across the state

The election schedule for five states, including Telangana, has been announced by CEC Rajiv Kumar. According to CEC, Telangana has a total of 35,356 polling stations with 14,464 centers in urban areas and 20,892 in rural areas. On average, there are 897 voters in each polling station.

The CEC said that webcasting arrangements have been made in 27,798 centers, which accounts for 78 percent of the total. "Additionally, there will be 597 polling centers exclusively for women, 644 model polling centers, and 120 polling centers for the disabled," CEC said.



The CEC further shared that a total of 3.17 crore people in the state have the right to vote, with 1.58 crore male voters and 1.57 crore female voters. He said that 8.11 lakh people will be voting for the first time.



The EC as part of schedule will release Gazette notification for polls on November 3 followed by filing of nominations from the same day till November 10. The scrutiny of the nominations will be taken up on November 13, the last date of withdrawal of candidature is on November 15.



The date of polling will be on November 30. Counting and announcement of results will be on December 3 and the entire election process would be completed by December 5.