Live
Just In
Telangana assembly elections: Tight security beefed at strong rooms in all district centres
After completion of polling for assembly elections, the EVM machines were secured in the strong rooms set up in the district centers and the police have arranged heavy security at the strong rooms. No one is allowed near the rooms where the EVMs are kept. The staff is working in three shifts. Section 144 was imposed in those surrounding areas till the counting of votes started.
The counting centers have been set up in government offices, colleges and warehouses in all district centers including Hyderabad. Strict protocols and guidelines have been issued to ensure the safety and security of the EVMs and other election-related materials.
The entire process is being closely monitored by the Election Commission to ensure a free and fair counting of votes. The winning candidates will be declared and notified by the respective district election officers, following which they will be sworn in as Members of the Legislative Assembly.