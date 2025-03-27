Telangana Assembly passes resolution on delimitation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on delimitation, with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy introducing the motion. He emphasised that the process should be carried out only after consulting all political parties.

CM Revanth Reddy argued that population alone should not be the sole criterion for the reorganisation of constituencies. He stated that the state should be considered as a single unit while undertaking the process. "Population control should not become a curse for states that have implemented it effectively. States with a declining population should not suffer losses," he added.

The chief minister also advocated for an increase in the number of reserved seats for scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs) and called for a higher allocation of seats. He proposed that the existing number of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana should remain unchanged, while the number of assembly seats should be increased to 153.

Revanth Reddy pointed out that discussions around conducting delimitation based on the 2026 population census had sparked debate. He highlighted that since 1971, southern states have actively implemented population control measures, whereas northern states have not followed similar policies.

He warned that delimitation could turn into a "limitation" for southern states, potentially affecting their political representation in the country.