Telangana assembly session continues for sixth day, Skill University bill to be tabled

The sixth day of the Telangana Legislative Assembly session to begin in a short while following a heated session on Monday that spanned over 17 hours. Verbal altercations erupted between representatives of the ruling Congress and opposition parties

The assembly session continues with a question and answer program scheduled for today. Among the key legislative actions, Minister Sridhar Babu is expected to introduce the Skill University Bill, a significant initiative aimed at enhancing vocational education in the state.

Today's agenda will cover a wide array of topics as the assembly discusses issues concerning nine government departments, including Fisheries, Sports and Youth Services, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, and Minority Welfare. Additionally, essential matters relating to irrigation and civil supply are anticipated to ignite intense discussions among members.

The assembly will also address matters from the Agriculture and Tourism Departments, along with the Devadaya and Forest Departments. Further discussions are expected on Roads and Buildings, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Mata Shishu Welfare, as well as topics surrounding revenue, registrations, housing, and Information & Public Relations.

Among today's highlights is the second phase of the loan waiver program, set to take place at the assembly venue. The state government is poised to waive loans up to INR 1.5 lakh for approximately 7 lakh farmers, resulting in a substantial financial relief of INR 6,100 crores. Chief Minister Revanth will be attending a program organized by the Agriculture Department at 1 PM to release these funds.