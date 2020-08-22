Telangana Assembly session from September 7

Hyderabad: Notification has been issued for the conduct of the sixth session of Second Telangana State Legislative Assembly and 16th session of the Telangana State Legislative Council from September 7.



Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan summoned the Assembly and the Council to meet at 11 am. The State Cabinet recently took the decision to hold the Assembly session by strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

State Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, the Council chairman G Sukhender Reddy and Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy already began examining various options to ensure physical distancing, masks, sanitisation and other safety precautionary measures during the session.

In view of prevailing pandemic, the government is considering restricting the entry of visitors on the Assembly premises during the session. A final decision will be taken holding talks with the concerned authorities.