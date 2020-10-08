Telangana assembly session on Oct 12, 13

Telangana government is planning to hold assembly sessions on October 12 and 13 over the amendments to be made in GHMC act and other acts as suggested by the High Court. However, a final decision will be taken on the conduct of assembly session tomorrow.

It is already known that the government has introduced new revenue act and other important bills in the monsoon assembly session which was ended abruptly after a few members and some legislature staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the election commission is planning to hold GHMC elections by December last week and has completed all the arrangements pertaining to it. The elections will be held with a paper ballot. To hold the elections, the government need to make changes in the proposed bills. The official notification for GHMC polls will be announced in November second week.