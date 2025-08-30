Telangana Assembly to Convene from today, Kaleshwaram report likely to be discussed

The Telangana Assembly is scheduled to commence its three-day session today (30 August), primarily to discuss the comprehensive Kaleshwaram Commission report, which was recently approved by the state Cabinet. The report, exceeding 600 pages, will be presented to assembly members for detailed review and discussion. Following these deliberations, final decisions will be made on the report and the subsequent course of action for the government.

On the first day, the assembly will pay tribute to Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and former MLC Magam Rangareddy, who recently passed away. The day will conclude with a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to determine the agenda and the duration of the sessions.

Due to the upcoming observance of Milad-un-Nabi on Friday and Saturday, the assembly is expected to meet only on Thursday, subject to police security arrangements.

After the first day’s proceedings, a state Cabinet meeting will be held at the committee hall under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at 1 pm. Key issues on the agenda include potential increases in Backward Classes (BC) reservations and local body elections. A PAC ministerial committee, which has proposed three options—raising reservations with a special vote, implementing them through party lines, or contesting BC bills and ordinances via legal channels—has already been established to examine these proposals.