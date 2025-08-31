Telangana Assembly to Discuss Kaleshwaram Report

The Telangana Legislative Assembly is set to convene for its second day of sessions today, beginning at 9am. A key debate will centre on the Kaleshwaram project report, with Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy scheduled to present the findings of the PC Ghosh Commission on the controversial project. A comprehensive 665-page report from the Kaleshwaram inquiry commission will also be circulated among assembly members.

The session will feature a PowerPoint presentation by Reddy on the report. The government plans to introduce amendments to the Panchayat Raj Act 285A and the Municipal Act concerning reservations for Backward Classes (BC). Discussions on increasing BC reservations are expected in the House.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will attend the assembly from 9 am to 9.30 pm before departing for Kerala from Begumpet Airport. He is scheduled to return and rejoin the proceedings at 3.40 pm.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including Congress, are urging Opposition Leader KCR to participate in the Kaleshwaram report discussion. Party MLAs have been briefed on the matter, and BRS leaders KTR and Harish Rao reportedly issued instructions to their MLAs yesterday regarding the debate.

Harish Rao has taken legal action, filing a house motion petition in the Telangana High Court to prevent the report's introduction in the assembly. He contends that Justice Ghosh’s report was issued unilaterally, without giving those involved an opportunity to respond, and calls for the report to be halted. Rao also requested the court to delay any further action until the matter is adjudicated.

The High Court has scheduled a hearing for Monday to consider the petition. The question remains whether KCR will attend the debate on the Kaleshwaram report, which has become a focal point in the assembly proceedings.