Telangana: Bandi Sanjay and Etela Rejender arrested a while trying to enter TSPSC office

Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay took a sit-in protest at statue near Gun Park on the issue of Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leakage and in demand to inquiry on the paper leakage incident.

However, initially the police said that there was no permission for this initiation. However, after taking initiation, there were talks between the police and Bandi Sanjay for a while. After that the police retreated a bit and Sanjay continued the initiation.

Later, when Sanjay announced that he would go to the TSPSC office at the end of the initiation, the police were alerted. The police tried to stop the BJP leaders and Bandi Sanjay who were leaving for TSPSC from Gun Park, which led to a scuffle between the police and activists.

This created a tense atmosphere there. Bandi Sanjay, MLA Etala Rajender was arrested by the police moved in a vehicle. The BJP activists chanted slogans against the government for arresting Bandi Sanjay.