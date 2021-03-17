Nampally: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday slammed IPS officers of the State accusing them of turning into criminals. He made the remark after meeting party workers, who have been arrested in connection with the Bhainsa communal violence in Adilabad district jail during 'mulakat', according to a press release issued by the party here.

The BJP MP demanded the State government to order a judicial inquiry into the Bhainsa incidents. He alleged that the police had arrested innocent while leaving the actual accused.

Bandi remarked that the party was not scared of the police while alleging that the police had harassed the party workers . He alleged that the police had booked cases against innocent party workers, while asserting that the party would harass Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KTR after coming to power. Bandi said the party would take details of the Bhainsa incident to the notice of the Central government.

The BJP MP targeted senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar and asked the State government what it was doing when its officers were running "anti-Hindu organisations" . He asked the government why no action was initiated against Praveen Kumar even after he was caught along with other officials with clear evidence.