Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Kumar to go on 2-day visit to paddy procurement centres

Hyderabad: State BJP is all set to walk the extra mile to take on the TRS government in the ongoing fight between the two over the issue of paddy procurement.

Accordingly, BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar decided to go on a two-day personal visit to take stock of paddy procurement at various procurement centers in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

Party State chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Sunday said he will visit procurement centers on November 15 and 16 to interact with the farmers to take stock of the situation of paddy procurement. According to him, Bandi will visit Arjalabavi IKP centre in Nalgonda rural mandal, tour in Miryalaguda, Nereducharla and Gaddipalli areas and interact with farmers on Monday.

He will stay overnight at Suryapet. And will proceed to Tirumalagiri, Tungaturthi, Devaruppala and Janagam mandals on Tuesday. He will take stock of the problems faced by the farmers like not getting minimum support price (MSP) and other issues. It may be mentioned here that farmers in Nalgonda and Suryapeta have been protesting against the long delay in procurement and non-functioning of several designated procurement centers. Besides, the delays forced them to sell paddy at a price quoted by the rice millers, which is far less than the MSP.

Taking these issues under consideration, the State BJP chief has decided to personally visit the procurement centers and to expose the problems and losses incurred by farmers to mount pressure on the State government to protect the interests of the farmers.